Huge expansion plan for 1930s family home

A four-bedroom family home from the 1930s could be converted into a mega-house with 12 bedrooms.

Bedford Borough Council has received the planning application to convert 33 Barkers Lane into a 12-bedroom house of multiple occupancy.

The property, on the outskirts of Bedford town centre, was built around 80 years ago, and has a large back garden plus three off-street parking spaces.

As well as adding eight new bedrooms, the planning changes would add eight new parking spaces, a two-tier cycle rack for up to ten bikes.

It would feature a communal kitchen, plus a lounge, dinger and bathrooms.

The application has been made by Manu Designs Ltd, a firm based in Harrow.

Their submission stresses that the plans will not have “a detrimental impact to the existing surroundings.”

Sixty comments have been made to the council, many of them by people living along Barkers Lane or neighbouring King Edward Road. All of the comments have been objecting to the scheme.