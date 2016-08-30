Harpur Centre in Bedford set to be updated by new owners

The Harpur Centre in Bedford is under new ownership following its acquisition last week.

The new owners, who will be making a significant long term investment in the centre’s future, are currently considering the improvements that can be made in order to maximise the site’s potential and position in the centre of Bedford.

Early ideas include improving the customer experience, not just through a re-working of the building layout, updating the entrances and seeking occupiers for the vacant units, but also bringing the centre ‘into the 21st century’.

One of the fist initiatives will be to bring wi-fi throughout the Harpur Centre which should soon be available.

James Burchell, on behalf of Tellon Capital, asset managers for the new owners, said: “We are really pleased to be involved in the over-arching vision for this area of Bedford.

“Recognising the Harpur Centre’s position as a premier shopping offer within the town, we will be making a long term investment in its future.

“We are looking forward to working with our existing tenants, the local community and the centre management in realising the site’s full potential in what is already an exciting year for the centre, which opened its doors forty years ago.”

Samantha Laycock, Harpur Centre manager, said: “This is a great opportunity and I am looking forward to working together with the new owners over the coming years.”