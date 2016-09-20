Grant aid for women’s centre

Bedford Women’s Centre has received £2,400 to fund its freedom programme, a domestic abuse initiative for those in need in the town and surrounding area.

The grant will enable the charity to support local women to attend 11 sessions which will focus on domestic abuse, coercive control and unhealthy relationships. The funding will also help the charity provide a crèche for women with pre-school children who would not otherwise be able to attend.

The women’s centre is part of Family Groups Bedford, and is based on Ampthill Road. It has supported the community for the past 34 years and its aims are to increase the health and well-being of local women by providing support services.

The donation was provided by the Santander Foundation which offers grants to UK charities for projects that help disadvantaged people.