Firefighters host open day

There will be fun for all the family during an open day at Kempston Fire Station.

Firefighters are throwing open the doors of the community station on Saturday, September 10 between 1pm and 4pm and inviting everyone to visit, see their appliances and learn about fire safety.

There will plenty of activities with demonstrations of equipment including hydraulic rescue equipment, working at height, water rescue, good old fashioned ladders and more.

There will be displays of fire appliances, a Firefighters Charity stall, food and cakes, and stalls featuring local organisations.

There will be a fire service treasure trail using appliance based trump cards.

Firefighters are organising the event and this year they are focusing on the how to stay safe on the roads, how to reduce road accidents and drive more safely. There will be a live demonstration showing how quickly a fire can develop in a property.

Station commander Derek Hobbs said: “Everyone is welcome. Open days are a fantastic family day out and a great opportunity for people to come and find out about their local station and the services we provide to our local community. People are often surprised to find out about the variety of things we do.”

Visit bit.ly/29n0k5w for a full list of open days.