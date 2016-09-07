Fined for crash pictures on M1

A motorist who took pictures on his mobile phone of a collision on the M1 as he drove past it has been fined more than £700.

Abdel Rahman Zaky aged 22, of High Street, Brentwood, was driving past the scene of an accident on the M1 between junctions 12-11 on November 30 last year, when he was spotted taking pictures or video on his phone.

Magistrates at Luton found him guilty of not being in proper control of his Vauxhall when he appeared before them on August 26.

He was fined a total of £710 and received three penalty points on his licence.