Enjoy a glimpse of Great War fashion

Fashion historian and author Lucy Adlington will model her own collection of authentic clothes from the Great War, and relate their significance in women’s lives, during a special presentation in Bedford.

Great War Fashion is being presented at The Higgins on Thursday, October 6, with performances at 11am and 2.30pm.

The event is sponsored and presented by Thelma Marks of D’Arcy & Rosamunde, which sold high class clothing in Bedford from 1951 until 1983.

Step back in time and imagine yourself in the shoes of women from a century ago.

Would you have worn a pair of silk sensations costing thousands and designed by Yantonnay of Paris, or wooden clogs with metal cleats that spark on the cobbles of a factory yard?

There will be fascinating first-hand stories and a beautiful display of original work wear and fashions, as featured in Lucy’s books Great War

Fashion, and Fashion: Women in World War One.

For further information contact Thelma Marks at thelma31@me.com or 01234 378833.

Tickets, which are limited, cost £15 and must be reserved.

There will be a raffle and proceeds will to to Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.

Please send cheques, made out to the Friends of the Higgins, to Ann Ayres, Windmill House, Windmill Hill, Biddenham, MK40 4AG.

Please supply your email address and confirmation will be sent via email, once your cheque has been cashed.

