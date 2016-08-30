Elderly woman in critical condition after hit by van in Bedford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision on Saturday August 20.

At around 11.57am, an elderly lady was crossing Bedford Road in Kempston, at the pedestrian crossing opposite Sainsbury’s when she was struck by a white Ford Transit van.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.

Sergeant Craig Baker, investigating, said: “The collision took place on a busy road in broad daylight, so I would urge anyone who saw the incident to come forward with any information that may assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Baker on 101 quoting Op Langsett, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.