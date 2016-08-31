Early days of the Queen’s Works feature in illustrated talk

The early days of engineering firm WH Allen Sons and Co Ltd features in the next Queen’s Park Lives talk.

‘The History of Queen’s Works’ looks at the company that was instrumental in the growth of the Queen’s Park area.

The illustrated talk will cover details of WH Allen’s family and the growth of the business from its origins in London to its important role in the First World War and beyond.

The talk will be at the Parish Room, All Saints’ Church in Westbourne Road, on Thursday, September 8 from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Pictured from the archives is Miss Wootton being presented to King George V, as she represented women workers at the Queen’s Works.

Admission to the talk is £2 and there will be refreshments and a raffle.

For more details call 01234 308053.