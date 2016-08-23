Dovecote and stables open day

An open event at a National Trust property near Bedford will focus on the generosity of the people who saved it for future generations.

The open afternoon at the National Trust Dovecote and Stables at Willington takes place on Sunday, August 28, from 1pm.

A special feature will be a display about those whose generosity and thoughtfulness ensured both properties will be preserved for future generations to enjoy.

Caroline Orlebar, daughter of the then vicar of the parish, raised money by public subscription to purchase the dovecote for the National Trust in 1914.

Meanwhile, in 1947, nurseryman Isaac Godber donated the stables to the trust.

The nearby Church of St Lawrence will be open from 2pm, with teas available, and the added attraction of an organ recital from 3pm until 3.45pm.