Cranfield University starts plans for outdoor revamp

Cranfield University campus will have one of the UK’s most high profile landscape architects developing its new outdoor spaces.

Landscape architects OOBE has won a three-year commission from Cranfield University and have incorporated Doctor Nigel Dunnett onto its project team.

Nigel was a key contributor to the horticultural transformation at the London 2012 Olympic Park.

He will be collaborating with the OOBE team on the Cranfield University project, which will see the development of a campus-wide landscape change.

Several large developments across the campus are already nearing completion.

OOBE were shortlisted for the commission alongside 20 other landscape architecture practices, and won through during final interviews.

The inclusion of Dr Dunnett on the project marks the start of a new era for the organisation, which was established just six years ago.

Director at OOBE, Oliver Smith, said: “Cranfield University is a world-leader in its field and we’re thrilled to be handed the commission to redevelop its outdoor spaces around its main Campus in Bedfordshire.

“Our innovative approach, complemented by the outstanding input from Dr Nigel Dunnett, proves that our collaboration with the very best in the industry is one that will serve us well as we seek to grow in the UK and further afield.

“We’re proud to be at the forefront of delivering ambitious, inclusive and eye catching landscape proposals for the university which has conducted a lot of research into water management.

Dr Dunnett said: “I was genuinely excited to be invited to work with the team at OOBE on this project. They’re a young and incredibly stimulating and energetic team that have a passionate desire to create bold landscapes that improve the lives of their users. It’s a pleasure to work with them.”

Tracy Flynn, from Cranfield University, said: “We were struck by OOBE’s ambitious plans for the university. The development of the Masterplan is well underway, reflecting our bold plans for the future of the campus.

“The redevelopment is crucial to provide an attractive and sustainable enhanced working environment for staff, students and visitors to enjoy.”