Controlled explosion of old war device found in Bedfordshire

A controlled explosion of a device found in Turvey took place on Sunday (September 4) afternoon.

Police were called at approximately 3.45pm to reports that what is believed to be an old World War device had been found in a garden in Newton Lane.

Houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution and a cordon was put in place while the emergency ordnance disposal team attended.

The device was detonated safely in a controlled manner at approximately 6.45pm.

There is no further risk to members of the public and the cordon is in the process of being lifted.