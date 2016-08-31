Contemporary garden opens gates to public

A contemporary garden in Clophill is opening its gates to the public.

Dragons Glen, along Great Lane, is owned by Kate Gardner and takes full advantage of the sloped landscape and dry conditions of its Greensand Ridge location to great effect.

The garden, which featured on BBC Gardeners World last year, is open on Sunday, September 4, from 2pm until 5pm, for the National Gardens Scheme.

Dry woodland, herbaceous borders, waterfall and wildlife pond create distinct spaces that are linked together by the oriental influences that run throughout the garden.

There is only partial wheelchair access due to steep slopes and steps around the garden. Home-made teas, gluten and dairy free. Plants for sale. Admission is £4, with children admitted free.