Community sports day to celebrate new recreation area

Ettrick Drive is celebrating its new recreation area with a community sports event on Sunday 18.

The new area has outdoor gym equipment funded by thanks to Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme.

Back in March, Councillors Anthony Forth and Jade Uko asked residents in Bedford to vote for funding for the scheme at local branches of Tesco in the hope of receiving sufficient funds.

As a result of those votes, 12 pieces of gym equipment have now been installed.

As well as this, Section 106 money was found to provide a new ball games area for football and basketball and the area has also been resurfaced.

The sports event on Sunday 18th September 2pm – 5pm, organised by Bedford Borough Council, will include football and basketball competitions for youngsters as well as sessions on getting the most from the outdoor gym equipment. It’s free of charge and delivered through the Just Turn Up project funded by Sports England.

Councillor Jade Uko, said: “It’s great that the new equipment has been installed and the park completely revamped.

“People of all ages are enjoying the outdoor gym and also getting the health benefits of extra exercise. Visitors to the fun day will get to find out a lot more.”