Club hosts Hockeyfest and invites you to play

HockeyFest has returned this summer with Bedford Hockey Club opening their doors to new and current players across the county with the aim of celebrating the social and friendly aspect of playing the game.

It’s all taking place at the club in Chester Road, with a three-week fun programme running until Sunday, September 11.

There is a range of informal events, taster sessions and social evenings at the clubhouse, with something to suit the whole family.

Great Britain and England goalkeeper Maddie Hinch said: “I got into hockey by playing rounders at school – apparently I was very dramatic diving for the ball and the teacher suggested I should go in goal in hockey. I hadn’t played it before then but once I had the pads on, I just learnt to love it. I found my local club, Exmouth, and began training with them.

“Within the club we had a few international players and they were my inspiration growing up. I advise everyone to get involved with hockey as soon as possible. It’s a great sport to watch, as a group we always talk about inspiring people to get involved with the sport and these events are perfect to get the nation playing.”

The HockeyFest campaign is organised by Great Britain Hockey, the sport’s official National Governing Body, in association with Notts Sport. Visit www.greatbritainhockey.co.uk/PlayHockey