Chronicles app will take you on coins hunt

A new app has been created for Bedford giving users the chance to explore the town while hunting for gold coins.

The free app follows the success of the Bedford Chronicles Town Trail over the summer

Authors Karen Fryc and Alasdair Bright were contacted by Andrew Marshall of Digitwell Solutions Ltd, a Bedford-based mobile application development company, who suggested that they team up to create the new app.

The app is free to download and use and is based on the story that Beda, The Bedford Chronicles main character, has lost his gold coins and users need to help him find them.

The ‘gold coins’ are hidden at locations across Bedford and users need to work out the location, visit to scan the hidden QR codes then collect their virtual coins. As the coins are collected a new screen will open and users will discover more about the location.

Karen said: “We are so excited to be able to launch this app, which we think is a first for Bedford. Alasdair and I are always looking for new ways to bring the stories of Bedford to life and what better way to bring the past bang up to date.”

The app runs throughout October and there could be a real treasure to collect for those who find all the gold coins before Sunday, October 30.

Available to download free from Google Play and the Apple App Store from the start of October, it works on both Android and Apple platforms.

Visit http://www.bedfordchronicles.co.uk/towntrail.html