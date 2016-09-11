Charity presents Bedford hero Iva Barr with inspiration award

Whizz-Kidz supporter, marathon runner and Bedford local celebrity Iva Barr was yesterday presented with an award recognising her inspirational fundraising efforts.

Iva has been a long-standing supporter of Whizz-Kidz’s work, and 2016 marked the fourth time she ran the London Marathon to raise money for the charity.

Iva received her award from Whizz-Kidz trustee Rahul Moodgal, and Whizz-Kidz director of partnerships Nick Goldup.

They made the presentation as part of their own Five Capitals Challenge, which will see them cycling more than 1,100 miles, through the five capitals of the UK, over twelve days, to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for Whizz-Kidz.

Nick Goldup, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be presenting Iva with her Inspirational Fundraiser Award, she has given so much time and energy to supporting Whizz-Kidz’s work, so it’s right that we’re able to recognise her incredible achievements.

“Our Five Capitals Challenge, as well as raising lots of money for Whizz-Kidz, is giving us the chance to tour to country and thank our supporters wherever in the UK they might be.

“Every pound we raise counts, and will help us support disabled children and young people achieve their true potential in life.”