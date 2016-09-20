CCTV issued after robbery of an elderly woman in Bedford

Police have released images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the robbery of an elderly lady at Bedford bus station.

Between 2pm and 3pm on Sunday, August 21 a woman had her handbag snatched by a man who stole the money out of her purse before discarding the bag.

Officers investigating the crime would like to speak to the people pictured as they believe they may be able to assist their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the pair or witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 and quote crime reference number JH/34140/2016.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.