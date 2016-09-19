CCTV issued after racially motivated assault in Bedford

Police investigating a hate motivated assault have release a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

At around 6.15pm on Monday, September 5 the victim and his family were in their car on Grafton Road, at the junction with Midland Road, when they were approached by a group of men.

The victim was subjected to racially aggravated verbal abuse before being assaulted and threatened by the group.

The group then kicked his car before making off towards Ashburnham Road.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man or witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number JH/36189/16.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.