CCTV issued after knifepoint carjacking in Kempston

Two men were threatened at knifepoint by thugs who then took off with their car.

Police are issuing a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a carjacking in the early hours of Saturday (August 27).

Officers are investigating the incident which took place on Spring Road, Kempston, at around 12.40am.

The victims had parked their silver Vauxhall Astra near the junction with College Street, before they were robbed at knifepoint by two men who drove off in the car.

Detective Constable Oly Tomlinson, investigating, said: “This was a terrifying experience for the victims and we are doing all in our power to investigate.

“I am keen to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV as we believe he may have information which can assist our enquiries.”

Call DC Tomlinson on 101 with information, quoting the reference JH/34690/2016.