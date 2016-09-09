CCTV issued after bank cards stolen in Bedford

A woman had her handbag stolen after her home was broken into in Goldington Road at around 11.30pm on Friday August 26.

The stolen cards were then used on the Saturday morning at various stores in Bedford.

Officers would like to speak with the people pictured as they may have information which could assist the investigation.

Anyone who recognises them, or has any other information about the theft is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference JH/34830/16. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.