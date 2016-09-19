Bromham student joins international debate

Bromham student Sherwin Robinson has been selected to represent the UK on the global stage, following a superb performance at the European Youth Parliament (EYP) national final in Liverpool earlier this month.

In Kimbolton School’s best ever EYP result, Sherwin, along with fellow students Ioana Diac, Oliver Hale and Emily Kenyon, all aged 17, impressed the judges with their debating skills and they have been invited to an international session next year.

The four upper sixth formers were members of the nine-strong Kimbolton School team that represented East Anglia in the final, which brought together over 140 delegates from 14 teams.

The would-be MEPs had all reached this stage after winning one of 12 regional stages of the competition.

The aim of the national session that ran from September 7 until September 11, was for delegates to work together to discuss and reach a consensus on issues affecting them and the European Community as a whole, and to select a team to represent the United Kingdom at the international session general assembly in 2017.

Sherwin, Ioana, Oliver and Emily all caught the judges’ attention while discussing important issues facing Europe including how to cooperate on security issues and defence, the impact of air travel on the environment, the promotion of mental health, and how to manage the growth of nano-technology.

Joseph Newsam, who together with Alison Bates coordinates debating at Kimbolton School, said: “This is an absolutely fantastic achievement – and our best ever result in over ten years of entering this competition.

“The students clearly impressed the judges and their selection is well deserved recognition of their excellent research, teamwork and constructive contributions to committee work and debate during the competition.”