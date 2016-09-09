Biggleswade’s Harriet Lee gets silver in Rio Paralympics

A former Biggleswade Swimming Club member has taken a silver in the first days of the Paralympics in Rio.

Harriet Lee, aged 25, who is also a swimming instructor at the Saxon Pool and Leisure in the town, took the silver in the 100m breaststroke yesterday.

Harriet has bettered her 2012 games - she won a bronze in the same event in London.

The swimming club commented: “Well done to ex-BWSC swimmer Harriet Lee, who overnight became a Paralympic Silver Medallist!! Get in girl!!”