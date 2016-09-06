Bedfordshire Police celebrates its cyber crime initiative one year on

Bedfordshire Police has a number of successes and improvements to reflect on a year since the launch of its cyber hub.

The unit, which comprises teams in cyber crime investigation, digital forensics and internet child abuse investigation, was set up at the end of August last year as a dedicated resource to support other departments across the force where a criminal investigation has a cyber element.

The cyber hub shares its digital expertise with investigators throughout the force, and with the recruitment of a new cyber security advisor, is moving that into the wider community.

Detective inspector Chris Beresford who leads the hub, said: “The last year has been a great one for the force in terms of increasing our cyber capability and improving our ability to meet the demands of modern policing.

“Crime has never respected county boundaries, but with the threat of cyber crime we increasingly deal with cases which have national and even international links – making the skillset of our digital media investigators all the more important.

“We’re breaking boundaries in terms of cyber investigation and establishing ourselves as being at the forefront of this ever-changing crime type, with recognition from academia, fellow forces and even the government.

“I’m proud of all the hard work the cyber teams put in to each day to keep people safe online, and am looking forward to another exciting and impressive 12 months.”