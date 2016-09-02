Bedfordshire Police art competition winners announced

With pupils raring to go back to school, Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Reduction Team has formally announced the winners of its summer art competition.

The contest launched at the start of the summer break and encouraged under-18s to come up with a design about what policing means to them, and how important it is in their community.

Second place by Dhillon Ahira

The aim was to get young people to use their free time safely and sensibly, with the winner getting the chance to have their drawing displayed on a non-response community police vehicle.

More than 30 entries were received and reviewed by a panel of judges, including community safety chief inspector Neill Waring, Sam Sloan and the police and crime commissioner Kathryn Holloway.

The panel selected their three favourite designs, with the overall winner being chosen by deputy chief constable Mark Collins.

Sergeant Ben Dimmock, who came up with the idea for the contest, said: “We were pleased to have received so many entries, telling us that lots of young people care about policing in their communities.

Third place by Megan Cook

“The panel were very impressed with the standard of drawings submitted and had a hard time choosing the winner – but we feel each of the designs represents our commitment to protecting people in our vibrant county.

“I look forward to the day we see the design emblazoned on a police car serving the public for appointments and engagement visits.”

The winner and two runners-up will be invited to visit police HQ and witness the unveiling of the new car once complete, as well as have a photo opportunity with officers.