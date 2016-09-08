Bedfordshire nursery celebrating ‘good’ Ofsted inspection

Staff at Toad Hall Day Nursery in Colmworth are celebrating at receiving a ‘good’ rating in their first Ofsted inspection.

Previously known as Puddleducks, the nursery became part of the Toad Hall Nursery Group in February last year and delivers a nursery service to Bedfordshire.

Toad Hall prides itself on delivering quality care, education and nutrition for children and during the last 18 months the group has made some incredible achievements.

In August, Toad Hall retained the Silver Food for Life Catering Mark, from the Soil Association, for providing nutritious meals, prepared with fresh and farm assured produce for the children.

Toad Hall Colmworth is the first nursery in Bedfordshire to have its healthy and nutritious menus approved by the Children’s Food Trust.

In addition, the nursery recently received the Platinum Award for Paediatric First Aid training from Tiger Lily, so parents can be assured that all staff have up-to-date First Aid qualifications.

A number of key company initiatives have been introduced by Toad Hall at the nursery including Cook and Grow, Magical Maths, Early Language Program and Lets Get Physical and weekly Spanish Lessons, which complement the Early Years Foundation Stage.

Ofsted inspector, said: “Well-qualified staff provide a wide range of activities and learning opportunities that capture children’s interest.

“Staff have built excellent partnerships with parents. They speak very highly of the staff team and the care and learning opportunities provided. Parents are kept well informed about their children’s progress and achievements.”

Nursery manager Emma Parker, said: “I am delighted that our nursery’s efforts have been recognised by Ofsted, all my team work exceptionally hard and their commitment to nurturing the children really shines through.”