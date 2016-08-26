Bedfordshire GCSE results show good progress and improvement

Initial GCSE result figures from local schools in Bedfordshire show an improvement both in terms of students’ attainment and their progress.

The figures show that Bedford Borough students have overall, made more progress than other parts of the country, and have made a greater improvement than would be expected for students with similar ‘prior attainment’.

The rise in performance is based on the new Government’s benchmark measures for attainment (Attainment 8) and progress (Progress 8).

Councillor Henry Vann, portfolio holder for education at Bedford Borough Council, said: “Congratulations to all pupils who received their results today, it is clear that they have worked very hard and thank you to all the parents, carers and teachers who have helped you on the way.

“This year, the old, flawed league table measure has been replaced by a new eight subject, value-added measure known as Progress 8 which covers eight GCSEs including English and maths and focuses on pupils’ progress throughout their schooling and full results will be available in the coming months.

“We continue to invest in education in the borough and make sure that all local children and young people have access to a great education.”

In Bedford Borough, 92.6 per cent of lower and primary schools and 88.2 per cent of middle, secondary and upper schools, inspected by Ofsted, have been judged to be either good or outstanding.

Provisional GCSE data has shown that every school within the borough has performed above the new standard.

For more information on Progress 8 and Attainment 8, visit: www.gov.uk

