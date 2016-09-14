Bedford Women’s Centre receives grant to fund domestic abuse initiative

Bedford Women’s Centre has received £2,400 to fund its Freedom Programme, a domestic abuse initiative for women in the town and surrounding area.

The donation was provided by the Santander Foundation, which offers Discovery Grants to UK registered charities for projects that help disadvantaged people in local communities.

The grant will enable the charity to support local women to attend 11 sessions which will focus on domestic abuse, coercive control and unhealthy relationships.

The funding will also help the charity provide a crèche for women with pre-school children who would not otherwise be able to attend.

Bedford Women’s Centre is part of Family Groups Bedford, and is based on Ampthill Road.

The centre has supported the local community for the past 34 years and its aims are to increase the health and well-being of local women by providing support services.

Derry Dynes, chief officer at Family Groups, said: “We are very pleased that the Santander Foundation are supporting us to deliver the Freedom Programme as we are the only organisation delivering the project in Bedford borough.

“We can now open our doors to support even more women in need of this vital service.”

Shahid Miah, at Santander’s Bedford branch, said: “The Santander Foundation makes hundreds of donations every year to good causes throughout the UK.

“Our branch is committed to playing a key part in the community and we are delighted to be supporting Bedford Women’s Centre and hope the donation makes a real difference to local women.”