Bedford war hero William Buckingham honoured a century after his death

Private William Buckingham VC, a Bedford-born hero of the First World War is being commemorated this Thursday.

September 15 will mark the day he was killed in battle in northern France 100 years ago to the day.

A memorial blue plaque, sponsored by Magnet Kitchens, will be unveiled to an invited audience by William Buckingham’s biographer, Derek Seaton.

The plaque will be on the Magnet Kitchens showroom wall, the site of William’s birthplace in 1886.

The ceremony will begin at 12 noon at 16 Kinsgsway, Bedford and the audience will include William Buckingham’s surviving distant relatives, second cousins Angela Smith and Alan Hamer.

Private William Buckingham was the only Great War recipient of the Victoria Cross, awarded for outstanding bravery.

For more information, contact local historian Stuart Antrobus via: stuartantrobus@btinternet.com