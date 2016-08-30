Bedford street dancers out class competition at world championships

Dancers from Bedfordshire’s premier dance school, Dancevybz, beat teams from across the globe to take top podium positions in team and individual categories.

The dance groups competited at the 2016 UDO World Street Dance Championships at the SECC in Glasgow.

Bella and Tom, under eight duo dancers

Four teams from the dance school achieved top 10 positions including the over 18 squad ‘Wolva’ which claimed fourth place in their age category and the under 14 team ‘Outlawed’ secured fifth place.

While under 14 team ‘Lilvybz’ and under 18 team ‘Frenzy’ ranked eighth and tenth respectively.

In the individual categories, the school’s youngest dancer, George Gibson, just five-years-old, came fifth in the under six solos competition, while Ruby Seymour, seven, came fourth in the under eight solos category.

Bella Gibson and Tom Skoines, both seven-years-old, came fifth in the under eight duos competition, and took fifth and sixth place respectively in the under eight solos final.

Callum Duggan, eight, came fifth in the under 10 solos competition and Jack Skoines, 13, came fifth in the under 14 solos category.

Dancevybz founder Stephanie Massey, said: “Our achievements at the World Championships this weekend are strongest results we’ve had at international level since we started the school 10 years ago.

“I’m incredibly proud of all the dancers that attended the competition, and the way in which they represented the county and our country, but also of the commitment, hard work and passion of our teachers, without whom none of this would be possible.”

Dancevybz teams have performed all over the world, their adult team ‘Execute’ have previously ranked third in the world, and their boys crew Kazzum has won the UK Hip Hop Championships, competed in Las Vegas, and reached the live finals of Sky One’s “Got to Dance” in 2012.