Bedford St Johns station goes gold

London Midland are putting up golden station signs in honour of local gold medal winners from the Rio Olympics.

The train company wants to inspire future sporting stars and has turned Bedford St Johns station sign gold.

The six London Midland stations will have their traditional platform signs turned gold are:

Bedford St Johns: Phelan Hill Rowing – Men’s 8+

Bedworth: Nick Skelton, Equestrian – Showjumping Individual

Stone: Joe Clarke Canoe Slalom – Men’s Kayak K1

Sutton Coldfield: Laura Unsworth Hockey – Women’s

Leighton Buzzard: Charlotte Dujardin Equestrian – Dressage Individual

Hemel Hempstead: Max Whitlock Gymnastics – Men’s Floor & Gymnastics – Men’s Pommel Horse

The train operator has also launched a programme designed to help sports stars of tomorrow.

“Your Sporting Chance” is aimed at promoting the health and wellbeing of young people by providing sports kit and equipment for youth and junior sports teams, clubs or groups nominated by London Midland employees.

London Midland commercial director, Richard Brooks, said: “We want to celebrate a great summer of sport but we also want to help future sporting stars. Your Sporting Chance empowers and encourages our colleagues to get more involved with the 150 communities we serve across the country.

“We hope the gold running in boards will also inspire more young people too aim for the stars.”