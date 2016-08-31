Bedford Hospital receives recognition for support of the elderly

Bedford Hospital’s Harpur and Elizabeth wards have both received an award of the elder friendly quality mark, in recognition of the support the ward staff give to older people.

This mark puts them in a group of only 32 wards across the country to have achieved this recognition.

Patients over the age of 65 were asked for their feedback about care, including their experiences of comfort, food and drink, support from staff, getting help when needed, and privacy and dignity.

Patients were also asked if they would be happy if a friend or family member was cared for on the ward.

To achieve the Quality Mark wards have taken part in a two stage assessment.

Stage one involved assessing quality of care, which includes identifying areas of achievement and what could be improved while stage two requires the ward to demonstrate continued focus on improving care for older people, and their progress.

The quality mark is awarded to wards that have achieved high scores in stage two of the assessment.

Nina Fraser, director of nursing at Bedford Hospital, said: “This quality mark is an excellent achievement and is due to the hard work and commitment of the ward teams.

“All of the staff on these wards work around the clock to ensure our elderly patients, who often have longer stays in hospital; due to multiple or complex conditions, have a pleasant experience with us.

“Supporting our patients, making sure they are comfortable and ensuring they receive good care is always our ambition and this is a mark of recognition for the fantastic care our staff give.”

The award is for three years with an interim review, wards joining the quality ward mark scheme commit to continuous focus on improving essential care based on feedback from patients.