Beavers go bouldering

An evening of fun was enjoyed by beavers from Flitwick who climbed a bouldering wall and went underground in a caving system at the Bromham activity centre.

Beaver Oliver Clark said: “It was great going underground. It was very dark and there were lots of turns to get through and slopes to get up before we found the way out.” The wall is pictured.

Cubs took part in a treasure hunt around Flitwick, along with along their families, with more than 200 people getting involved.

The cubs and scouts also went to summer camp at Youlbury in Oxfordshire where the activities included bivouac building, climbing, cooking, hiking and wide games. Visit www.flitwickscoutgroup.org.uk