Barmaid takes part in hair-raising event for charity

Barmaid Izzie Stedman had a close shave in Ampthill’s crowded Albion pub at the weekend - but it was all in a good cause.

Regulars cheered and applauded as her long black locks were hacked off to make wigs for children who had lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

And they dug deep as the rest of her hair was shaved off to raise £1,022 for Women’s Aid, which supports victims of domestic abuse in Bedford.

It was the first time in 10 years that the divorced mother-of-two’s hair had been cut.

Izzie, 42, said: “I’d been hoping to raise £1,000 on Sunday but in the end I beat my target by £22, which was absoloutely amazing. So thanks to everybody who chipped in.

“It feels funny now without any hair, but rather nice too. However I’m looking forward to it growing a little bit again.

“I’ve already bought some woolly hats to keep my head warm over winter.”

Local musician Roger ‘Chucklefoot’ Butler ­– nicknamed ‘The Maulden Minstrel’ – serenaded her on his banjo with a series of self-composed hair-raising ditties.

Landlord Russell Fletcher laid on a selection of nibbles, he said afterwards: “I have to admit that Izzie is a cut above most barmaids.”

Anybody wishing to donate should go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/IzzieStedman