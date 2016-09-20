Archaeology club launched for children

English Heritage is on the lookout for budding young archaeologists as it to launches a new archaeology club at Wrest Park in Silsoe.

The organisation is running three trial sessions of a Saturday Archaeology Club which start on Saturday, October 8, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The club is open to 8-16 year olds with an interest in archaeology, history or heritage and will run once a month. Members will uncover secrets of the past as they explore the archaeological collections store and handle real archaeological finds.

Each month there will be a different theme and the first session is ‘Dig Day’. Rose Arkle, collections archive assistant, will run the sessions. Contact the park on 01525 860000 and select option 2.