Appeal to trace missing Houghton Regis man

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing Houghton Regis man.

Francis James, 51, of Clarkes Way, has been missing since approximately 10.30am this morning (Tuesday) and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Francis is described as white, around 5’3”, slim, and now has a ginger moustache and grey hair, though the image provided depicts him in younger years.

He walks with a limp and was last seen wearing a blue hooded top and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Francis, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 158 of September 13.