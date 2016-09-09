Appeal to find missing Bedford school boy

Police are appealing for help in finding a teenager who has gone missing from his school today (Friday).

Oliver Lam, 14, was last seen at approximately 11.40am in Odel Road after leaving school.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who believes they may have seen him or who has information about his whereabouts to get in touch.

Oliver is described as being of Oriental ethnicity, approximately 5’2”, slim, with short black hair.

He was wearing his school uniform which includes black trousers, a white shirt, a black blazer, and a black and gold tie.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 161 of today’s date.