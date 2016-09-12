Appeal after late night flashing incident in Bedford

Police are appealing for information which could help them trace a man who indecently exposed himself to a woman in Bedford.

The incident took place at around 11.45pm on Saturday (September 10) as the woman walked along Castle Road.

The man is described as being of Asian appearance and aged in his mid-20s to 30s.

PC Richard Marshall, said: “Clearly this was a disturbing incident which made the victim feel threatened as she walked late at night.

“No-one should ever be confronted in this intimidating manner and it’s important that anyone who has any information about this comes forward, so that we can prevent further people from potentially becoming victims.”

Call PC Marshall on 101 with information, or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.