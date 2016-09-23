Appeal after indecent exposure on Bedford bus

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man flashed to a woman on a bus in Bedford.

The incident happened on Monday (September 19) between 7.30am and 7.55am on the number nine bus.

The bus was heading towards Harrowden Road when the incident occurred.

The man is described as white, slim, in his 20s, was wearing a baseball cap and wearing the type of clothes you might wear on a building site.

Sergeant Jennifer Flinn, said: “This is completely unacceptable behaviour which understandably left the woman who witnessed it upset.

“We will not tolerate this and I’m appealing for anyone who was travelling on the bus at the time, or who has any information, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number JH/38338/2016.