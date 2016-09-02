A Bedfordshire community group shortlisted in regional competition

A Bedfordshire community group has been shortlisted for Skipton Building Society’s Grassroots Giving campaign, which this year has £81,500 to donate.

The Bedfordshire Geology Group are looking to secure enough public votes to become one of the 163 community groups which will all receive pots of £500.

Hundreds of applications from community groups all across the UK have been received, and the Grassroots Giving team has carefully selected groups it feels will benefit from the generous funding.

Having made it to this stage, the group is now calling upon the public to vote for them to be one of the 163 organisations to receive a £500 donation.

It all comes down to the community to choose who is awarded the funds.

Voting started on September 1 and can be cast by either going online and visiting www.skiptongrg.co.uk.

Each group has an online profile on Skipton’s Grassroots Giving website, with information showcasing the excellent work the organisations achieve.

The Grassroots Giving team has also launched a set of free resources to help support community groups and voluntary organisations in a range of areas from gaining funding to recruiting volunteers.

David Cutter, Skipton’s Group chief executive, said: “From previous years’ activity we have already had many groups get in touch to tell us how much they valued our support - the money enabled them to evolve their groups, and in many ways has helped to secure the future of their group.

“These local groups are hugely resourceful and are providing valued contributions to their communities and neighbourhoods. We’ve shortlisted the groups who we feel will make the most of the support we can offer them to further build their impact in the coming years and we’re looking forward to the public getting behind this to choose the projects they’d like us to support.”

Skipton Building Society launched its Grassroots Giving programme as part of its 160th anniversary celebrations in 2013, in order to build on the legacy of the organisation Skipton this year committed to 163 pots of £500 for their fourth year.