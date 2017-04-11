Local rallies regulars to stop new pub plans

A pub in Wootton is rallying its regulars to oppose new plans for a development in the village.

The latest plans provided by the council include a hotel and pub south of Fields Road, just a short walk away from the Cock Inn on Bedford Road.

Landlord at the Cock Inn Karen Ward said: “Obviously as a business owner I’m worried about losing trade to the proposed site, but as a resident I’m also worried about the strain to the village and the huge influx in traffic.

“Our regulars have launched a petition to try get the council to hold off on the development which is proposing up to 800 new homes.

“They’re basically sticking another village on the end of Wotton and the schools and roads can’t cope.

“It could even include an industrial estate and we’re worried about polution and it being an eye sore in general.

“People are worried that we’re going to lose the village community feel, and we don’t want the development.”

To sign the petition visit www.facebook.com/thecockinn999