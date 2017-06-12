Lions celebrate 100th anniversary of international group

Members of Bedford Lions Club hosted a tea party to celebrate the centenary of the international organisation.

The get-together at Clapham Village Hall on Wednesday, June 7 marked the formation of Lions Clubs International (LCI) by Melvin Jones in 1917 and there are now 1.4 millions Lions in 46,000 clubs across 200 countries.

Present at the tea party were Bedford Lions Club former treasurer Vic Warren, who was joined in a cake cutting ceremony by current president Elinor Ashby and former presidents Bob Allen, Ian Clarke and Les Farndale.

Present were Bedford Modern School Junior Choir who provided some of the entertainment.

Other guests were local residents and people from retirement homes, residential homes and the community, with their carers.

The guests were treated to a delicious afternoon tea and further entertainment from Sharnbrook Village Choir, with the part ending with a free raffle.