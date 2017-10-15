Lidl launch ‘hangover-free’ prosecco

If you’re prone to hangover hell every time the bubbly is popped Lidl have answered your prayers with a prosecco that’s allegedly hangover free.

The Organic Prosecco Spumante from the German discount supermarket will be available in stores from Thursday 12th October and will only cost £7.99 – a mere price to pay if you want to avoid a fuzzy head at work the next day.

Lidl

But if you’re thinking this is all too good to be true, Lidl’s master of wine, Richard Bampfield, explains how their latest addition to the booze aisle will actually save on the hangovers thanks to the science behind organic wines.

Richard says: “We’ve all had that shocking wine hangover. This is sometimes attributed to the sulphite preservatives used in wine to keep them fresher for longer.

“Generally, organic wine producers use a lower level of sulphites in the production process, which means they are less likely to contribute to hangovers.

“So if you don’t react well to sulphites you could be saying good riddance to hangovers with Lidl’s Organic Prosecco Spumante.”

Lidl’s Organic Prosecco Spumante is in stores from this Thursday (12th October).