The Higgins Bedford and the UKs leading LGBT charity, Stonewall are working together to host a talk and tour of the museum’s new exhibition, Picasso and the Masters of Print.

The event, held on Wednesday, November 9 at 3pm, will include a talk and tour from curator of the exhibition Victoria Partridge, about the prints and works on display.

In addition, Alysha Khambay, international officer of campaigns, policies and research from Stonewall will present a talk about the work of the charity. This will be followed by an afternoon tea served in the Garden Room.

The event is one of many being held around the country as part of the Stonewall Season.

Running from November 1 until November 10, 2016, the Stonewall Season, organised but equal rights charity Stonewall, celebrates lesbian, gay, bi and trans life and culture.

Next year’s LGBT History month in February will mark 50 years since the partial decriminalisation of male homosexuality in England and Wales, and the Higgins Bedford welcomes those interested in hosting or organising events to commemorate this milestone.

Councillor Sarah-Jayne Holland, said: “We are delighted to be working with Stonewall on this event and look forward to hearing ideas about activities for LGBT History month in 2017.”

Spokesperson for Stonewall, Matt Horwood said: “We are thrilled that The Higgins Bedford has chosen to support Stonewall Season this November, and we look forward to what will be a fantastic event.

“Attendees will be in for a real treat with this beautifully curated exhibition.”

The event is free but organisational donations will be gratefully accepted.

Local LGBT groups will be invited to the event on November 9 as well as the event being open to members of the public.