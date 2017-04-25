Leukaemia survivor puts the glitz into fundraising

A woman who battled leukaemia as a child is to host a glitzy fundraising ball to aid research into the disease.

Steffi Goodwin is organising The Glitz Charity Ball on Saturday, May 6, at The Swan Hotel in Bedford, in aid of Leukaemia Research.

She said: “The reason I have chosen leukaemia research is because this year will be my 11th year I’ve been in remission from leukaemia, as I was diagnosed in 2005 at 11 years old.

“I’d like to help give back and raise as much funds and awareness towards cancer research. Everyone is welcome to come along and support a lovely evening for a great cause that majority of us have been hit by in some way.”

Tickets for the event are £25 which includes a canapé buffet, entertainment by Dj Karlito, singer Sophia Soul and magician Dean Maudsley. There will be a raffle and auction and lots more.

The glitter theme evening runs from 7.30pm until midnight.

Contact Steffi for more information or to purchase tickets on 0758 5701201 or email Hopeandfaithcharity@hotmail.com