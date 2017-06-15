‘Legendary’ police dog who worked for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire dog unit dies aged 15

A spaniel who served with the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire dog unit for more than ten years has died following a short illness.

Former drugs, cash and weapons detection dog Brewster, who was aged 15, was the unit’s oldest serving dog.

Originally from North Yorkshire, Brewster’s previous owners decided to gift him to the police after realising he had too much energy for them.

Within three weeks of taking Brewster on, the naturally inquisitive canine was fully trained and licensed as a drugs, cash and weapons detection dog.

The spaniel, who had two different coloured eyes, began active service in August 2005 and stayed on patrol with his handler, PC Dave Pert, until his retirement.

Brewster was one of the best-known dogs from the unit, worked across the three counties and beyond, providing aid to other police forces including Norfolk and Suffolk.

Brewster’s specialist nose, which was trained to detect various types of drugs in vehicles, buildings and open spaces, was used at a number of incidents and warrants over the years, some of which made press headlines.

In 2015 the hound detected items suspected to be cannabis at two locations in Hertfordshire, leading to a number of arrests.

His keen sense of smell was always welcomed by officers as he successfully located items that may have had otherwise been missed due to how well they had been hidden.

Brewster also took part in multi-agency operations at service stations on key roads including the M1 and M25, playing his part in stopping the transport of illegal drugs and cash. Additionally, he worked at Luton Airport where he was tasked with detecting items being smuggled into and out of the country.

As well as tackling crime, Brewster and his handler also helped promote the police and spread crime prevention messages, as they made appearances at schools and clubs. The pair even leant a hand in supporting a community project that aimed to combat anti-social behaviour in north Hertfordshire.

Since he retired, Brewster enjoyed many holidays and trips to the seaside with Dave and his partner.

PC Pert said: “We are so grateful that Brewster came into our lives. He was truly a legendary dog, renowned across the three counties for his incredible nose. Indeed, officers were still requesting his services long after he retired.

“He was a brilliant asset to the unit and I am glad he had time with us to enjoy his retirement. He loved coming away with us in the caravan and he particularly enjoyed people watching – he was a very sociable dog with a great temperament.

“Thankfully his illness was brief, but we will miss him terribly as he was a huge part of our lives.”