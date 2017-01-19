Legacy fund looks for more projects to help

A Bedford philanthropist’s legacy is living on through helping promote physical education in the area - and now the fund wants to assist more projects.

Eileen Alexander, who died in 2014 aged 102, was a former principal of Bedford College of Physical Education, and left provision for a legacy fund to promote a cause close to her heart – physical activity for people in the Bedford area. The Eileen Alexander Legacy Fund is administered by the Bedford Physical Education Old Students’ Association (BPEOSA) based at Bedford campus of the University of Bedfordshire. The aim of the fund is to promote physical activity and life-long participation by providing financial support for sustainable projects in need of support. The EA Legacy Fund particularly welcomes applications from under privileged or under-represented groups. It has recently supported groups like Fitnisa, a women only health and fitness project based in Queen’s Park, pictured, and Bedford Guild House who are providing physical activities for older people.

Contact the Eileen Alexander Legacy Fund via the BPEOSA Website for more information at http://www.bedfordpeosa.org.uk/bedford-physical-education/funding-opportunities