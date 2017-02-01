Leading exhibition returns to Bedford library

Throughout 2016 Bedfordshire Archives ran Weaving Narratives, an exciting community art project in which local textile artists were given special access to the collections at Bedfordshire Archives and were invited to create pieces inspired by their wide range of historic sources.

As a result the Weaving Narratives Exhibition was toured across Bedfordshire in late 2016.

Due to its popularity there will be another opportunity to see the exhibition again this month at Bedford Central Library.

9th February from 9:00am - 1:00pm

10th February from 9:00am - 6:00pm

11th February from 9:00am - 5:00pm

Participants have created an extraordinary range of artistic pieces that demonstrate a variety of textile techniques.

The finished works illustrate many aspects of the history of Bedfordshire including the granting of Royal Charter to Bedford in 1166, prisoners in Bedford Gaol, conditions in the Ampthill workhouse and the industrial heritage of Luton.

Also making a welcome return are the Aragon Lacemakers, who will be doing lace demonstrations at the Library on all three days.

For further information please contact Rachel Bates, archivist on 01234 276541, or email rachel.bates@bedford.gov.uk