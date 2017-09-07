Late bus took Bedfordshire pupils to wrong school on first day

A coach firm has apologised after picking pupils up an hour late on the first day of term - and then taking them to the WRONG school.

Pupils from Berryfields, Wootton, were left stranded as the coach to take them to Holywell School failed to show until about 9.30am on Tuesday.

When a coach and minivan did finally turn up, pupils had to tell the drivers where the next pick-ups were as they drove past, making U-turns to collect passengers.

The students were then farcically dropped off at Marston Vale Middle School instead of Holywell.

Cieron Spencer-Rosborough, aged 11, said: “The drivers got out when we got to Marston Vale, but a teacher came out and told them that we didn’t go to school there.”

His mum Julie Rosborough said: “It would be good to know how this all happened.”

A spokesman for Souls Coaches, based in Olney, which has just taken on the service, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to the parents, students and staff of Holywell Middle School for the inconvenience caused.

“Human error on our part meant that we had the term dates from the Holywell Middle School website a day out. This is our first year serving the school and we have not experienced the earlier return date before.

“When we received the call informing us that the school was open we immediately dispatched two coaches from our depot.

“It is unfortunate that the drivers were not ones that had been trained on the route and they went the wrong way.

“Souls prides itself on operating a safe reliable service and regret letting people down in this instance.”

Mr Simpson, headteacher at Holywell School, added: “The bus operator had misunderstood the correct day for the start of term. We alerted both the bus operator and the Council and a bus was dispatched which brought the pupils to school and we made arrangements to accommodate their late arrival.

“The students showed great resilience and maturity throughout the experience and arrived safely in school with an interesting story to tell!

“We have been given reassurances from Souls that this will not happen again. We can confirm that the buses were all on time the morning after.”