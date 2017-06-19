Large Potton funeral this afternoon could disrupt traffic

Police are advising drivers to look for alternative routes this afternoon because of a large funeral taking place in Potton.

The funeral will start with a church service in Potton at 2pm and continue with a procession of horse drawn carriages and people walking through Potton and then driving slowly to the cemetery in Biggleswade.

It is anticipated there will be disruption to the roads around the area for several hours.

Police will be in the area to assist with traffic management.

Those travelling around the area at the time are very likely to face significant delays and difficulties and may need to find an alternative route to avoid any disruption to their day.