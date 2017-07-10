Lane closure announced to allow for upgrade of Ford End Road bridge in Bedford

Part of Ford End Road, Bedford, is to be closed for two days as part of Network Rail’s plans to upgrade the bridge.

Network Rail will carry out preparation work on Ford End Road bridge ahead of it being upgraded as part of the Midland Main Line improvement programme.

The work will begin on Tuesday, July 11 and be completed on Thursday, July 13. It will see small areas of the bridge excavated in order take samples of the material used in its construction. This vital work will determine the design and construction process of the upgrade which will follow.

Due to the nature of the work, a single lane road closure will be in place throughout the project. Traffic lights will be in place from 7.30am on July 11 until 7pm on July 13 with road users advised to allow extra time for their journey. Pedestrian access via the adjacent footbridge will be maintained throughout the work.

Luke McInerney, project manager at Network Rail, said: “We appreciate that there is never a good time to have a lane closure on a busy bridge like this. We have worked closely with the Highways team at the council to secure the access we need to carry out this important work whilst limiting the disruption to traffic and maintaining a safe distance for passing vehicles. I would like to thank road users in advance for their patience whilst the work takes place.”